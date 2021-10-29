WATCH: Peter Nash hails long hard road as Kildimo-Pallaskenry become dual senior GAA club

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY won the Limerick IFC title on Thursday night to join Adare as Limerick's only dual senior GAA club for 2022.
The 2-10 to 0-14 win over Rathkeale was a third promotion in eight seasons for Kildimo-Pallaskenry as they climbed from the junior B ranks to the senior football grade.
In the same time frame in hurling, Kildimo-Pallaskenry won two promotion to move from the tier third of club hurling into the senior ranks.
Their title run reads: 2014 (JBFC), 2017 (IHC), 2018 (JAFC), 2019 (Premier IHC) and now 2021 (IFC).
Peter Nash played on all five title winning teams in hurling and football and after the intermediate football win an emotional inter-county footballer spoke with media.
