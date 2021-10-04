Search

04/10/2021

WATCH: Alan Kennedy of Young Munster's reaction to AIL win over Ballynahinch

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Energia Energy All-Ireland League resumed on Saturday after a 20-month break when Young Munster opened their campaign with a 29-7 bonus point victory over Ballynahinch at Tom Clifford Park.

Munsters' scored four tries in all, two in either half, to claim a maximum five point haul against their Ulster visitors.

Munsters' led 14-7 at half-time with tries from Conor Hayes and Shay McCarthy, while Adam Maher and Aaron Hennessy dotted down in the second half.

Out-half Evan Cusack also converted three of the tries and added a second half penalty.

Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Young Munster captain Alan Kennedy to get his post-match thoughts.

