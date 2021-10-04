WATCH: Alan Kennedy of Young Munster's reaction to AIL win over Ballynahinch

THE Energia Energy All-Ireland League resumed on Saturday after a 20-month break when Young Munster opened their campaign with a 29-7 bonus point victory over Ballynahinch at Tom Clifford Park.
Munsters' scored four tries in all, two in either half, to claim a maximum five point haul against their Ulster visitors.
Munsters' led 14-7 at half-time with tries from Conor Hayes and Shay McCarthy, while Adam Maher and Aaron Hennessy dotted down in the second half.
Out-half Evan Cusack also converted three of the tries and added a second half penalty.
Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Young Munster captain Alan Kennedy to get his post-match thoughts.
Tony Chawke, managing director of Modulacc, at's its new facility at Atlas Avenue, Dock Road | PICTURES: Alan Place
Margaret O'Brien, Ennis Chamber, Kenny Deery, Galway Chamber, Dee Ryan, Limerick Chamber chief exec, Stephen Keogh, president Shannon Chamber and Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group | ARTHUR ELLIS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.