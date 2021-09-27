WATCH: Brian Begley of Galtee Gaels' 'great opportunity' in Limerick Co SFC semi-finals

GALTEE Gaels are the surprise packet of the 2021 Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship.
The men from Anglesboro and Kilbehenny won the Limerick junior A title in 2017 and the county IFC in 2019 and have now reached the last four of the senior championship.
The men in maroon are coached by former Limerick dual star Brian Begley.
“If you looked at it from the start of the year and said we would be in a county semi final we would have said that was bonus territory but now that we are there it’s a great opportunity for the lads, '' said Belgey.
“It’s uncharted territory for them. The one thing that you always know for sure with these lads is that you will get 100% from them.”
After Galtee Gaels beat Oola in their Limerick SFC quarter final Leader Sport spoke with the team coach.
