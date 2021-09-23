WATCH: John Colbert of Fr Casey's previews Limerick Co SFC clash with Monaleen

IT’S 2009 since Fr Caseys last won a game in the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC.
They have won six county minor titles and two U21 crowns since beating Pallasgreen in that ‘09 county semi final.
At senior level, the Abbeyfeale side have lost eight games in a row in the knockout stages across the last 11 years.
This Friday they bid to end that losing streak when they play Monaleen in the quarter final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Championship sponsors Irish Wire Products held a launch ahead of the quarter final series, where Leader Sport spoke to Fr Caseys’ manager John Colbert.
