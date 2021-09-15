WATCH: Ahane camogie captain Noreen Flanagan previews Limerick championship

AHANE were Limerick senior camogie champions last in 2018 but already this year they were crowned County League champions.
While the Castleconnell side enter this championship without club and county legend Niamh Mulcahy, they are hoping they emerging underage talent can ensure they are in the hunt for more silverware.
They are in the same group as 2019 champions, Newcastle West, 2020 intermediate champions Bruff and Crecroa.
At this week’s launch by championship sponsors Neville Jewellers in the Crescent Shopping Centre, Leader Sport spoke with Ahane captain Noreen Flanagan.
More News
Alex, Mary Ita and Michael McCarthy flanked by Zoe Kavanagh, NDC and John Jordan, Ornua / Picture: O'Gorman Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.