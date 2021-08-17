WATCH: All-Ireland hurling final will be a "massive match" according to Frankie Nolan

PATRICKSWELL legends Frankie Nolan and PJ O'Grady have given Limerick the vote of confidence ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland SHC Final.
However, both are experienced enough to know that all finals are "50-50".
Frankie Nolan was part of the last Limerick teams to reach back-to-back finals in 1973/74.
He describes Cork as a "top class team" and says Limerick are "up against a right challenge in the final".
The Patrickswell GAA legend was speaking to Ballywire Media ahead of Sunday's hurling showpiece in Croke Park.
Former Limerick U21 manager and long serving Patrickswell senior hurling mentor, PJ O'Grady said Limerick "were very impressive so far".
