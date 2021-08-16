16/08/2021

WATCH: Limerick Leader Sports' All-Ireland Hurling final preview

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

The Limerick Leader Sports team have you covered for all your pre All-Ireland final build up. A special 32 page feature will be in shops on Wednesday morning, while make sure to keep an eye on the Limerick Leader site (click here) all this week for best build up to the final against 'The Rebels'

Leader Sport's Colm Kinsella and Jerome O'Connell sat down with Donn O'Sullivan to chat all things Limerick and Cork. From Peter Casey's red card, to potential match ups, referee Fergal Horgan and what Limerick and Cork need to do, if they are to win this Sunday's game. 

Enjoy!

