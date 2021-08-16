WATCH: Limerick Leader Sports' All-Ireland Hurling final preview

The Limerick Leader Sports team have you covered for all your pre All-Ireland final build up. A special 32 page feature will be in shops on Wednesday morning, while make sure to keep an eye on the Limerick Leader site (click here) all this week for best build up to the final against 'The Rebels'
Leader Sport's Colm Kinsella and Jerome O'Connell sat down with Donn O'Sullivan to chat all things Limerick and Cork. From Peter Casey's red card, to potential match ups, referee Fergal Horgan and what Limerick and Cork need to do, if they are to win this Sunday's game.
Enjoy!
More News
The 21 white-tailed eagle chicks were released into the wild at the weekend | PICTURES: Valerie O''Sullivan
Jack Keane, managing director of Property Management Ireland; Linda Hickey-Callan of Limerick Suicide Watch and Helena Thompson, PMI
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.