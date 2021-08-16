WATCH: Phil Bennis cautions All-Ireland final "wont be easy" for Limerick

FORMER hurler and manager Phil Bennis expects his native Limerick to be crowned All-Ireland champions next Sunday.
But the 1973 All-Ireland SHC winner has cautioned that Cork "wont be easy".
"What I would like to see them doing is get more goals. If they get more goal they will win but I still think they will win it but it won't be easy," the Patrickswell GAA legend told Ballywire Media ahead of Sunday's hurling showpiece in Croke Park.
