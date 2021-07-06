WATCH: Limerick's Craig Casey eyes USA clash and relishes family support at Ireland Tests

TWENTY-two-year-old Munster Rugby scrum-half Craig Casey is in line to win his third Ireland cap in Saturday's Test match with the USA.
Exciting Limerick half-back Casey made his senior international debut for Ireland against Italy in the Guinness Six Nations this year after debuting for his provinces at the age on 20 in 2019.
Casey then added a second Ireland cap off the replacements' bench in Ireland's win over Japan on Saturday when several members of his family were present.
Andy Farrell's side take on the USA in their second summer Test match at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, 7.15pm, live on RTE2.
