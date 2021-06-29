WATCH: Limerick hurling boss John Kiely extends good wishes to Lions captain Conor Murray

LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely has wished Patrickswell man Conor Murray the best of luck in his role as British and Irish Lions captain.
Both Kiely and Murray face crucial fixtures this Saturday afternoon. While Kiely's Limerick senior hurlers open the defence of their Munster senior hurling title with a mammoth semi-final showdown with Cork at Semple Stadium Thurles at 7pm, Munster scrum-half Murray is due to lead the British and Irish Lions in the opening match of their South African tour against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg also on Saturday at 5pm Irish time.
Both Limerick's Munster SHC clash with Cork and the Lions tour fixture against the Emirates Lions are live on Sky Sports TV.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.