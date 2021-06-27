WATCH: Limerick hold off Waterford to reach Munster senior camogie championship final

LIMERICK advanced to next weekend’s Munster senior camogie championship final with a 0-13 to 0-9 victory over Waterford.

Caomihe Costelloe led the scoring with eight pointed frees as Pat Ryan’s side proved too strong for The Deise in Walsh Park on Saturday evening.

Limerick now await the winner's of Sunday's second semi final between Cork and Tipperary.

Fresh from the quarter final win over Clare the previous weekend, Limerick laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when building a 0-7 to 0-3 lead on Suirside when backed by the breeze.

Waterford, who suffered relegation from Division One of the league after defeat to Dublin the weekend prior, were 0-3 to 0-1 clear on 13-minutes.

Then Limerick came to life and had six unanswered points to lead by four points at half time.

Caoimhe Lyons accounted for two of the tally from play, while Karen O’Leary fired over from distance and near the sideline.

The lead was out to five points on the score of changes when Costelloe added another free.

Indeed by the second half water break on 17-minutes it was a six point lead at 0-10 to 0-4.

Waterford did reduce the advantage in the final quarter but Lyons and sub Dearbhla Egan saw Limerick over the winning line with points.

Limerick will be bidding to win the title for just a second time – defeating Cork in a memorable decider in 2017.

SCORERS: Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe 0-8 (8frees), Caoimhe Lyons 0-3, Karen O’Leary and Dearbhla Egan 0-1 each. Waterford: Beth Carton 0-4 (4frees), Abby Flynn, Clara Griffin, Niamh Rockett (free), Vikki Falconer and Shona Curran 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Laura O’Neill; Marian Quaid, Muireann Creamer, Roisin Ambrose; Mairead Ryan, Judith Mulcahy, Niamh Ryan; Karen O’Leary, Megan O’Mara; Deborah Murphy, Sophie O’Callaghan, Rebecca Delee; Aine Cunningham, Caoimhe Costelloe, Caoimhe Lyons.

WATERFORD: Brianna O’Regan; Keeley Corbett-Barry, Iona Heffernan, Claire Whyte; Lorraine Bray, Orla Hickey, Clodagh Carroll; Kate Lynch, Shona Curran; Niamh Rockett, Beth Carton, Abby Flynn; Anne Corcoran, Sarah Lacey, Vikki Falconer.