WATCH: Treaty Utd goalscorer Charlie Fleming on vital win at his old club Cobh

FORMER Cobh Ramblers player Charlie Fleming put Treaty United on the road to victory against his old side when firing home the opening goal in their 2-0 victory at St Colman's Park on Saturday night.
Fleming's sizzling free-kick from 40 yards out on the left appeared to take a deflection off a Cobh Ramblers player before ending up in the net in the 47th minute.
Treaty substitute Matt McKeviit added a second goal in the 89th minute as Tommy Barrett's charges made it three wins on the bounce in the First Division.
That excellent run of results has seen league newcomers Treaty move up to second place in the First Division table, three points ahead of third-placed UCD and Galway United.
Galway visit the Markets Field for a crucial league fixture this Friday night, 7.45pm.
Leader Sport caught up with the scorer of Treaty Utd's opening goal Charlie Fleming following Saturday night's game in Cobh.
