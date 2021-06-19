WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tommy Barrett on the transfer window, Euro 2020 and Cobh Ramblers preview

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at LIT

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United can move into second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table with a draw or victory over Cobh Ramblers in their crucial Munster derby fixture at St Colman's Park this Saturday evening, 7pm.

Friday night's results in the First Division leaves Treaty United tied with UCD and Galway United in second place in the table. However, Tommy Barrett's Treaty side have a game in hand on the other two sides.

The extremely tight nature of the First Division league is highlighted by the fact that just three points separate the sides placed between second and seventh-place in the table.

Both Treaty and Cobh go into tonight's game on a fine run of form as the Munster rivals have each won their last two league fixtures.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett ahead of the trip to St Colman's Park.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie