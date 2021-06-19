WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tommy Barrett on the transfer window, Euro 2020 and Cobh Ramblers preview

TREATY United can move into second place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division table with a draw or victory over Cobh Ramblers in their crucial Munster derby fixture at St Colman's Park this Saturday evening, 7pm.

Friday night's results in the First Division leaves Treaty United tied with UCD and Galway United in second place in the table. However, Tommy Barrett's Treaty side have a game in hand on the other two sides.

The extremely tight nature of the First Division league is highlighted by the fact that just three points separate the sides placed between second and seventh-place in the table.

Both Treaty and Cobh go into tonight's game on a fine run of form as the Munster rivals have each won their last two league fixtures.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett ahead of the trip to St Colman's Park.