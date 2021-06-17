WATCH: Treaty Utd's Edmond O'Dwyer previews crucial Cobh Ramblers clash

TREATY United will look to make it three wins on the bounce in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Saturday evening when travelling to St Colman's Park to face Cobh Ramblers, 7pm.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty United side sit in third place in the First Division - edged out for second spot on goal difference by UCD - following last Friday's gritty 2-1 victory away to Wexford FC.

Treaty will be looking to score a second away league success this season when tackling Cobh Ramblers who sit in eighth place in the table but who recorded an impressive victory over UCD last time out.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United's Edmond O'Dwyer this week to look ahead to Saturday's trip to St Colman's Park,