WATCH: Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett: 'This side has great character'

RESILIENT Treaty United begin the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this week in upbeat mood following Friday night's dramatic 2-0 victory over Bray Wanderers at the Markets Field.

Two late goals, including a terrific solo effort from substitute Willie Armshaw in the 86th minute, helped Tommy Barrett's side get back to winning ways in the league. The win has propelled Treaty up to fourth place in the First Division table, just three points off second-placed UCD.

The sides finishing down to fifth place in the table will be involved in the promotion play-offs at the end of the regular season. Treaty will resume their league programme on Friday, June 11 with an away date against an improving Wexford FC side at Ferrycarrig Park.

Following Friday night's win over Bray Wanderers, Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett.