WATCH: Limerick junior captain Aisling Cunningham delighted to reach league semi-final
LIMERICK junior camogie side booked their place in the semi-finals of Division 3 of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League with a convincing win over Waterford in Kilmallock on Saturday.
Limerick completed their programme of group fixtures with a deserved 1-10 to 0-5 victory over Waterford.
The Shannonsiders had beaten Clare and drawn with Carlow in their earlier group fixtures.
Limerick can now look forward to a Division 3 league semi-final fixture next month.
Leader Sport caught up with Limerick junior captain Aisling Cunningham following Saturday afternoon's victory over Waterford.
