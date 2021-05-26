WATCH: Treaty Utd's Tommy Barrett on Chiedozie Ogbene's Ireland call and Friday's Bray clash

TREATY United play their final fixture before the mid-season break in the SSE Airtricity League First Division this Friday night when Bray Wanderers visit the Markets Field, 7.45pm.

Treaty's 2-1 defeat at Cabinteely last time out has seen the Tommy Barrett-managed side drop to seventh place in the First Division table.

However, Treaty are still just three points off second-placed UCD and Athlone Town and a single point off the final promotion play-off place, currently occupied by Bray Wanderers.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett at a squad training session at LIT this week.