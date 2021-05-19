WATCH: Marc Ludden on life at Treaty Utd, prospect of fans' return and Friday's date with Cabo'

THIRTY one-year-old Marc Ludden joined SSE Airtricity League First Division newcomers Treaty United earlier this year after spending seven seasons at Galway United.

Experienced left back Ludden has made a seamless transition to life at Treaty United, turning in a string of impressive displays for the Limerick-based club, including providing the assist in his side's 1-1 draw with his old club at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Leader Sport caught up with Marc Ludden at a Treaty United training session at LIT this week where he spoke about his switch to the club, his thoughts on how the Tommy Barrett-managed side has performed through the opening eight games of the First Division season and the prospects of supporters returning to the Markets Field later this year.

Treaty United make their third trip to Dublin in the space of four weeks when taking on Cabinteely at Stradbrook this Friday, 7.45pm.