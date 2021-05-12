WATCH: UL-Bohs' unveil U20 coaching team with video presentation

UL-BOHEMIAN RFC have announced their new U-20 coaching team for the 2021/22 season.

UL-Bohs were the last Limerick club to win the U-20 All-Ireland League, when winning back to back titles in 2008 and 2009.

The Red, Red Robins Academy has helped produce established professional rugby players such as David Kilcoyne, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue and JJ Hanrahan.

UL-Bohs say that with so many players missing out on rugby with their clubs and schools over the past year, the Annacotty-based club is determined to make this next year of rugby the most enjoyable year yet.

Their players will have access to world class facilities in the University of Limerick. The UL-Bohs U20 coaching team for next season will include:

Head Coach – Olan Daly (UL Rugby Development Officer)

Assistant Coach – Ben Swindlehurst

Assistant Coach – Brian Walsh

Assistant Coach – Christy Neilan

Strength & Conditioning Coach – Dave Moriarty