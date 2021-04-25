WATCH: Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett dissects win over Cork City

LIMERICK'S Treaty United maintained their unbeaten start to the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season when scoring a precious Munster derby win over Cork City at the Markets Field on Friday night.

The 2-1 victory, secured thanks to goals in either half from Anthony O'Donnell and Mark Keane, sees Treaty sit in fourth place in the First Division table, just four points off pacesetters Athlone Town.

Treaty Utd travel to Tolka Park next Friday night to take on in-form Shelbourne, 7.45pm, when Tommy Barrett's charges will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season to six games.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty manager Barrett following Friday night's win over Cork City.