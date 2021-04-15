WATCH: Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett eyes Friday's big Galway Utd clash

LIMERICK'S Treaty United will look to extend their unbeaten start to the SSE Airtricity League First Division season to four games when facing John Caulfield's Galway Utd side at Eamonn Deacy Park this Friday, 7.45pm.

Treaty sit in fifth place in the First Division table - but just two point off the summit - after recording a win and two draws in their opening three league fixtures.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett ahead of their trip to the West this Friday evening.