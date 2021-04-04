WATCH: Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett reacts to historic first league win

TREATY Utd scored a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Wexford FC in their first ever home game in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Anthony O'Donnell's 28th minute goal helped Tommy Barrett's side secure all three precious league points on offer.

Treaty Utd, who have not conceded a goal in their opening two league fixtures, host Cobh Ramblers at the Markets Field this Friday night, 7.45pm.

Leader Sport caught up with Tommy Barrett after the win over Wexford FC to get his reaction to that historic win.