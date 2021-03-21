WATCH: Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'CJ Stander's given his heart and soul to the jersey'

IRELAND saved their best performance until last after securing an impressive 32-18 Guinness Six Nations championship final round victory over England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

First half tries from Keith Earls and Jack Conan, together with 22 points from the boot of captain Jonathan Sexton ensured Ireland finished the tournament with three victories to their name for the third year in succession.

The game saw Munster number eight CJ Stander play his final Six Nations fixture for Ireland as he will retire from the game in June.

Farrell said: "I’ve just said to him (CJ Stander) in the changing rooms there that he can be as emotional as he wants to be now, because he’s given his heart and soul to the jersey.

"To the green one and to the red one, and he has a chance to play in a cup final for Munster there next week. We wish him all the best with that. It has been an emotional week, we’ve tried to keep a lid on it as best we can.

"You can say whether we should have brought that out or not, but it was fitting that CJ was able to say goodbye to his friends and tell them the truth.

“Where he was coming from, the reasons why, etc. How they’ve responded to him and how he’s kept a smile on his face, has been totally fitting to what this team is about."