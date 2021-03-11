WATCH: Aldi takes you behind the scenes with Munster and Ireland stars

In this week’s "Aldi Rugby Bites" Oliver Callan catches up with Conor Murray, Will Connors & David Kilcoyne to talk Limerick chipper loyalty, a player’s best friend, the influence of the GAA on rugby and what to expect from Ireland this weekend.

