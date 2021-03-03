WATCH: Limerick District League Chairman on prospects for Junior soccer season resuming

LIMERICK District League Chairman Christy O'Dwyer has given an update to Leader Sport on when the local junior soccer season might resume.

The season has been shut down since last autumn due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The LDL Chairman said he is hopeful clubs may be able to go back training in late April or early May, depending on whether the government ease the current restrictions.

Speaking at Jackman Park this Wednesday afternoon, Christy O'Dwyer say he is hoping the league season could resume in June.