WATCH: Keith Earls on reaching 90 against France and on 'special talent' Craig Casey

LIMERICK man Keith Earls is set to win his 90th cap for Ireland later today when Andy Farrell's charges host France in a crucial Guinness Six Nations fixture at the Avive Stadium, 3pm.

Thirty three-year-old Munster winger Earls will start on the right wing for the game against an in-form French side.

Earls, who has scored 32 tries for his country to date, made his Ireland debut against Canada at Thomond Park in November 2008.

While Earls is set to reach another milestone in his distinguished career, it also promises to be a special day for another Limerick man at the start of his career.

Twenty one-year-old scrum-half Craig Casey is in line to make his debut off the bench in the game. The Shannon RFC clubman, a past pupil of Ardscoil Ris, made his Munster debut less than two years ago, against Connacht at Thomond Park in April 2019.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster); Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster), Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster); Billy Burns (Ulster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster), Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) (capt), Rhys Ruddock (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster), CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster), Ed Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Ultan Dillane (Galway Corinthians/Connacht), Will Connors (UCD/Leinster), Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster), Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Jordan Larmour (St. Mary's College/Leinster).

FRANCE: Brice Dulin (La Rochelle); Damian Penaud (Clermont Auvergne), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier), Gael Fickou (Stade Francais), Gabin Villiere (Toulon); Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse); Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Bernard le Roux (Racing 92), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Anthony Jelonch (Castres Olympique), Charles Ollivon (Toulon) (capt), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle). Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Romain Taofifenua (Toulon), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), Baptiste Serin (Toulon), Anthony Bouthier (Montpellier), Teddy Thomas (Racing 92).

REFEREE: Luke Pearce (England)