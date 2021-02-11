WATCH: Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray: 'There's no hiding now'

IRELAND scrum-half Conor Murray is looking forward to pitting his wits against in-form French number nine Antoine Dupont in Sunday's Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium, 3pm.

Limerick man Murray agreed that Dupont is 'flying it' at present on the back of a 'massive game' against Italy last weekend.

However, the Munster half-back warned that if Ireland concentrate too much on the threat posed by Dupont, it will only allow other French players to shine as they have 'threats all over the park'.

Murray insisted the Irish players were 'not feeling sorry for themselves at all' in the wake of their frustrating opening round defeat to Wales in Cardiff.