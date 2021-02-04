WATCH: Limerick Leader SuperBowl 55 Preview

The biggest game of the NFL season goes down on Sunday, Feb. 7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

This week, ahead of the 10.30pm kick off on Sunday night, NFL analyst Andrew Cunneen sat down with Limerick Leader Editor Donn O'Sullivan to preview the game, the players to watch and the odds on what is the 'greatest game on turf'

Whether you are a season veteran of the NFL, or just looking to swot up ahead of the game, the two lads have you covered.