WATCH: Young Munster's Ger Slattery on Limerick derby win and rugby in Covid era

YOUNG Munster cemented their place at the top of the Munster Conference 1 table in the Energia Community Series with a deserved 27-15 victory over great rivals Garryowen at Clifford Park on Saturday.

Munsters' third win of the campaign has seen the Greenfields side earn a top-point advantage over second-placed Cork Con in the provincial structured competition.

The Community Series takes a break next weekend, with Young Munster recommencing their programme of fixtures in away date with Cashel at Spafield on Saturday, October 24.

Garryowen's next outing will be a home game against UCC at Dooradoyle on the same date.

Following Saturday's derby win, Young Munster forwards coach Ger Slattery spoke to Leader Sport.