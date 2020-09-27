WATCH: Shannon RFC coach Tadhg Bennett reacts to Cashel defeat in Community Series
THE new Energia Community Series kicked off on Saturday for Limerick's senior rugby clubs.
In Munster Conference 1, Shannon suffered a surprise 30-36 home defeat to Cashel at Coonagh.
The Tipperary side outscored their hosts by six tries to four to score a deserved victory.
Afterwards, Leader Sport spoke to a disappointed Shannon RFC head coach Tadhg Bennett.
Shannon return to action in the new competition on Saturday next when making the trip to Cork to face UCC at the Mardyke.
