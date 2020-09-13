WATCH: Old Crescent RFC coach Matt Brown eyes Munster Senior Cup quarter-final clash with Garryowen
OLD Crescent set up a Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup quarter-final date with Garryowen next weekend after scoring a deserved 28-17 second round win over Cashel at Rosbrien on Saturday afternoon.
Afterwards Old Crescent head coach Matt Brown gave his reaction to the win to Leader Sport as well as looking forward to next weekend's derby fixture at Dooradoyle against Garryowen.
