WATCH: Limerick-based trainer Richard O'Brien features in HRIs 'Race Behind the Scenes'
HORSE Racing Ireland's Ownership Department has launched the ‘Race Behind the Scenes’ campaign which runs from September 14 to 18.
Due to Covid-19, racing fans can explore all the video content, virtual yard tours and sign up for a series of interesting webinars taking place over the week.
Ballingarry-based trainer Richard O’Brien is one of the trainers offering virtual yard visits.
See www.racehorseownership.ie/rbs/ for more details
