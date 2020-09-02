WATCH: Tyler Bleyendaal on his coaching role at Garryowen FC, Munster retirement and baby joy

TALENTED Munster out-half Tyler Bleyendaal was forced to call time on an exciting playing career at the end of last season due to a neck injury.

Thirty-year-old New Zealander Bleyendaal had made 62 appearances for the province, since making his Munster debut against Benetton Rugby in September 2015.

Former Crusaders player-maker Bleyendaal has held a keen interest in coaching for some time and is a key member of the Garryowen FC backroom team who are preparing for the new-look club season.

The Leader's Rugby Correspondent Colm Kinsella met with Bleyendaal this week and spoke about life after playing for Munster, his passion for coaching, the standard of Irish club rugby and baby joy last month for himself and wife Laura.