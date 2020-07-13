WATCH: Munster manager Niall O'Donovan on how training works in the era of Covid-19

MUNSTR Rugby Team Manager Niall O’Donovan is also the High Performance Centre’s designated COVID-19 Manager and he has provided an update as training continues to progress for the province.

O'Donovan explained about the safety measures in place in the training centre at UL and the current guidlines being adhered to on the training ground as the squad begin their fourth week of training at the HPC this Monday.

Munster Rugby are due to play their first competitive fixture in several months on the weekend of August 22-23.