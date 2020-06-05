WATCH: GAA confirm plan for safe return to Gaelic Games - July dates for on field action

The GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and the LGFA have today published a plan for a safe return to Gaelic games for the three organisations.

The plan is the work of a specially appointed Advisory Committee, which included representatives of all three bodies, the GPA and a number of medical experts (see below for committee members).

It offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead.

It is broken down into sections covering Medical Advice; Preparing for a Safe Return; Information for Players and Team Personnel; Summary and Checklist; Roadmap for Return to Activity

Some of the stand-out elements of the report include:

· A gradual return to on-field non-contact activity in Phase Three of the Government plan in small groups.

· The need for an online education programme and new measures around temperature checking and completed documentation before training and games.

· A return to contact sport on July 20.

· Provisional windows for club activity and the return of inter-county training and competitions.

The document mirrors the Government roadmap and outlines the opt-in approach of the wider Gaelic games family regarding a possible return to activity and play.

It is being distributed to all units today with a view to providing them with time to put in place the necessary arrangements to facilitate a return to activity.

