WATCH: Munster Rugby produce 'highlights package' for departing players

Last week saw the Munster Rugby squad and management say their goodbyes to the players that depart the province this summer over a video call. Sammy Arnold (Connacht), Tyler Bleyendaal (retired), Arno Botha (Blue Bulls), Seán O’Connor (TBC), Darren O’Shea (TBC), Conor Oliver (Connacht), Ciaran Parker (TBC) and Brian Scott (retired) have all now left the province.

To mark the occasion, seeing as there is no chance for supporters to say their farewells, Munster have created a highlights package of the eight players involved. Some real talent being lost to the province, we think you will agree.