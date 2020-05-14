WATCH: Limerick star Shane Dowling hopes All-Ireland championship would be played for the 'right reasons'

All-Ireland winning hurler Shane Dowling spoke to John Duggan on Newstalk's Off the Ball today, stressing that he hope the championship, if we have one this year, is played for the right reasons. The Na Piarsaigh star admitted that he hoped the decision to have a championship wouldn't be based on the financial side of things, but would only run if it was safe and it is something the people wanted to see.

The free taking forward also discussed his rehab from a knee injury which had seen him miss Limerick's league action this season. He even took time to comment on the potential for his return this season, a huge boost to Limerick fans.