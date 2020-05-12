WATCH: 'Rugby in 2020 is our ambition' - Dermot Rigley PRO14

"We do see rugby coming back this year," Dermot Rigley, the PRO14's commercial director has told Sport for Business this afternoon. "We should have a better idea of that in the next few weeks, but definitely rugby in 2020 is our ambition." he added.

The PRO14 have already scrapped the 2020 grand final, which was due to be held in Cardiff next month, but Rigley admitted that the PRO14 are exploring all possibilities, including playing games behind closed doors. "We all want to get it back, but we want to get it right," he added.