WATCH: Paul O'Connell breaks down 'what went wrong' on 2005 Lions tour

Speaking on Will Greenwood's Sky Sports podcast, the former Munster, Ireland and Lions captain Paul O'Connell discussed his memories from previous Lions Tours, including the infamous 2005 tour to New Zealand and the 2009 tour to South Africa which he captained.

Watch the full interview on this week's Will Greenwood Podcast here: https://www.skysports.com/rugby-union...

►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub

►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysports

►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysports ►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com