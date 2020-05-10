WATCH: GAA President John Horan gives update on GAA return date

GAA President John Horan has given an update on the GAA's return to play protocol on this evenings Sunday Game on RTE television.

Horan sees the sport returning at a time when crowds of great numbers can.

"I have a bit of an issue with the closed doors concept. If it is safe enough for the players to be in close contact on the pitch, then it is going to be safe enough to have a certain number of people in the ground gathering," he said.

"I don't think behind closed doors is going to happen to be honest with you. I think if there is games to be on the pitch of contact sport, there is going to be a certain acceptance there will be crowds in the stadium. I think is where it is going to rest."

"The July and October dates are ones we feel possibly a return will happen. If things improve and hopefully they will, then dates can be looked at and reviewed. They can be looked at in either manner, to be brought forward or pushed back. As it stands we feel both dates are a safe call at the moment.

"The level of contact that goes on in our sport, I would have a concern about putting people into contact sport and then returning to their family. I was talking to one club manager this week with four brothers involved in a panel.

He will prioritise a return for the club championship initially as they factor as 98% of Gaelic games matches and levels up to minor will play league format rather than Championships, with minor and senior focused on knockout games.

"The key thing is contact sport. Our concern has to be the players on the pitch and their families and work colleagues. They are all amateurs and it is a hobby to them. I know they take it very seriously at inter-county level and they have a very serious approach to it.

"But we can't risk anybody's health. When this is all over and we are all back to normal life, I would hate to think as an organisation that we would have made a decision that cost any family a member of their family.

"We are holding those July and October dates out but if we can't realise those dates, then we will have to make more serious decisions and push it out more. If we push it out more it may mean we'll have to call off club or inter-county championships and maybe then we'll have to call off both.

"I think this year's Championship would have to start in 2020 and go into the first two months of 2021.

"After that, if we're back in action, we would have to move on and get on with the 2021 competitions. At this stage I would be inclined to say we will struggle to finish the league."

