WATCH: Former Munster Rugby star offers time to chat to those feeling isolated
Former Munster Rugby and Grenoble hooker Duncan Casey has been offering up his time, to chat to people who may be feeling isolated at this time. The Shannon RFC forward has received several requests and has enjoyed making the calls to people to chat rugby and more.
See the video above for more and if you want to get in contact with Duncan, click on his twitter profile below.
If you have an older relative who is lonely and would like to have a chat/ask some Qs about playing for Munster, playing in France, or pro rugby in general, feel free to DM me and I'll give them a shout. I didn't have a very illustrious career but I got to see some cool stuff.— Duncan Casey (@BigDunc123) May 3, 2020
