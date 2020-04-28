WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 5 - Limerick Senior football manager Billy Lee

Billy Lee has coached the Limerick Senior footballers for four seasons. Serving as a selector before that, the Newcastle West native came up through the Limerick Football coaching ranks having cut his teeth coaching his home club.

In this week's episode of Coaching Insights, Lee gives his thoughts on coaching, the power of time for players and building a panel when sometimes, players just didn't want to commit.

This week's episode is once more a great learning video for coaches young and old. Enjoy.