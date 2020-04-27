WATCH: Limerick journalist Tom Clancy praises community spirit following charity marathon run

Tom Clancy, freelance sports reporter with the Limerick Leader, ran a marathon yesterday, but that wasn't the highlight of his Sunday. The Breska Rovers and Ballybrown club man ran the 42km in over 4 hours, all in aid of the frontline staff of the HSE and Limerick Animal Welfare.

Clancy, who chatted to the Limerick Leader in the video above, has raised over 4,000 euro and that number is expected to rise in the coming days. The run, which took Tom on a figure of eight loop of Ballybrown and Patrickswell, is something he will remember for some time, but not for the pains in the legs, but more the sense of community spirit shown by those who came out to support, run alongside and donate to the case. A feel good story if ever there was one.

To contribute to the fund, simply click here: