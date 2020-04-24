WATCH: Limerick Leader - NFL Draft Top 10 Breakdown

The 2020 NFL Draft took place over night, stateside, with LSU's Joe Burrow going as the number one pick overall. We know there is massive interest here in Limerick for the NFL, so the Limerick Leader thought it would be a good idea to get our resident expert, Andrew Cunneen of Paddy Power NFL fame, to talk us through the top 10 picks from last night's draft. Enjoy.

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama