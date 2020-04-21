WATCH: Coaching Insights - Episode 4 - Tommy Barrett Former Limerick FC manager

Tommy Barrett, former Limerick FC manager is the latest guest on our 'Coaching Insight' series. The Limerick man was a late arrival as a player to the League Of Ireland action, but the coaching he received prior to that, as well as the coaches he played under with Limerick, helped him shape his own coaching journey. A journey which has taken him to the top of the coaching ladder, while being able to do so while coaching his boyhood club.

Barrett gives brilliant insights into the way his sets up his sides, coach philosophies and why Limerick soccer doesn't produce enough soccer professionals and Irish internationals. Enjoy.