WATCH: Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Graan issues squad update to fans

The Munster squad have started their fifth week of the remote training programme with Head Coach Johann van Graan providing the latest update.

There is positive news on the injury front as Jean Kleyn (neck) and Rhys Marshall (knee) are at a return-to-training point and will advance from their rehabilitation programmes to the squad training programme this week.

Speaking about the past four weeks, Head Coach Johann van Graan said: “It’s been a busy time, co-ordinating our players and management team from the living room, while balancing it with your family.

“In terms of what the players are doing, they trained from home for the first three weeks before getting some down time last week.

“They resumed training this morning and will train from home for the next three weeks before another down week.

“In terms of the future, we will continue following the government guidelines. It’s important that we look after all of our people, not only Munster Rugby but all of our community.

“From a personal point of view, it’s been great to spend some time at home. In my 17 years in professional rugby, this is the longest time I have spent at home so it’s been great to spend some extra time with my family.

“We’re going to do everything we can to come out of this experience better and make sure we grow and learn, not only as a team but as individuals.

“We can’t wait to get back onto the training pitch and to celebrate what rugby is about, specifically that community aspect and playing in front of our supporters at Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park.”

Continuing to rehab: Joey Carbery (wrist/ankle), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Brian Scott (foot) and Tyler Bleyendaal (neck).