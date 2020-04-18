WATCH: Keith Andrews on the "proud moment" when asked to join the Ireland backroom team.

Republic of Ireland coach Keith Andrews has spoken of the "proud moment" when he was asked by Stephen Kenny to join the Ireland backroom team.

Andrews was an assistant to Kenny in the Ireland Under-21s, and he moves to the Senior Men's team along with Damien Duff and Alan Kelly.

Speaking to FAI TV, Andrews said he was delighted to join the set-up, but his immediate thoughts are around what is currently happening with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It feels bizarre, doesn't it? There a huge side that is looking at what's going on in the world, in the country and on your doorstep", Andrews admitted.

"At times you have to let [the new position] sink in and look at what you've achieved in getting this role. It's one I'm very proud of."

Andrews said he hoped the new FAI Homeskills online progamme can give boys and girls "a little bit of focus and a little bit of enjoyment" while staying at home.

He added; "We've seen some brilliant videos coming in with tins of paint and bits of turf. It's been brilliant to see and hopefully it can continue over the next days and weeks."