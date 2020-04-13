WATCH: GAA make Limerick versus Cork All-Ireland semi final 2018 free to watch on YouTube

The GAA have made RTE's coverage of the 2018 All-Ireland semi final win for Limerick over Cork, free to watch on YouTube. Words will never be able to describe Limerick's comeback in regular time of this game, so there is no point in us trying. Enjoy. 