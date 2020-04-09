WATCH: Limerick's All-Ireland winning hurlers and Ladies footballers launch fundraising campaign for HSE
Limerick's two All-Ireland winning sides from 2018 have come together to make a fundraising video, appealing for support for the frontline workers in Limerick Hospitals, all funds raised go to Limerick hospitals for PPE.
The link for the GoFundMe page is here:
@LimerickCLG All-Ireland Hurling Champions & the @LKLadiesGaelic All-Ireland Junior Football Champions 2018 have come together to raise funds for our frontline workers in all our Limerick Hospitals.Please donate what you can to this great cause.https://t.co/1ctGsossKZ— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) April 9, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on