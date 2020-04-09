WATCH: Limerick's All-Ireland winning hurlers and Ladies footballers launch fundraising campaign for HSE

Limerick's two All-Ireland winning sides from 2018 have come together to make a fundraising video, appealing for support for the frontline workers in Limerick Hospitals, all funds raised go to Limerick hospitals for PPE.

The link for the GoFundMe page is here: