WATCH: Limerick medical student Cathal Freeman on his 'Marathon Solo run' for Charity

Cathal Freeman chatted to Limerick Leader Sport this afternoon, less than 24 hours after he completed a marathon. Nothing special there you say? Well the Mayo native ran the marathon soloing a sliothar, in just 30 metres of grass, for over seven hours.

If all of that wasn't impressive enough, the 29 year old, Tooreen club man, has already managed to raise over €50,000 for his two charities, the Irish Cancer Society and the HSE Staff for PPE during this Covid-19 crisis.

As you can see from the video above, Freeman is an impressive individual, who through his friends in the medical profession, felt the need to contribute in a very novel way, to help those who are helping us all though this crisis.

To support the fund, please click here: